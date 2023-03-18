Discussion on 2023 LG polls to be held next week A special discussion pertaining to the measures due to be taken in light of the upcoming Local Government (LG) election is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (22 March).



Accordingly, the meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning at the Election Commission premises in Rajagiriya.



It is reported that secretaries of recognized political parties and representatives of election monitoring organizations will participate in the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.