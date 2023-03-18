Discussion on 2023 LG polls to be held next week
March 18, 2023 01:04 pm
A special discussion pertaining to the measures due to be taken in light of the upcoming Local Government (LG) election is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (22 March).
Accordingly, the meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning at the Election Commission premises in Rajagiriya.
It is reported that secretaries of recognized political parties and representatives of election monitoring organizations will participate in the meeting.