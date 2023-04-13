Asia Rugby reinstates Sri Lanka as full member

Asia Rugby reinstates Sri Lanka as full member

April 13, 2023   04:28 pm

Asia Rugby has made the prudent decision to reinstate Sri Lanka Rugby as a full member of Asia Rugby.

The decision comes upon consideration of the Sri Lanka Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs confirming the cancellation of the gazette notification dated 01 April 2022. 

During its meeting on April 9th, 2022, in Phuket, Thailand, the Asia Rugby Executive Committee (EXCO) temporarily suspended Sri Lanka Rugby’s membership. 

On 01 May 2022 EXCO unanimously ratified the decision and imposed a full membership suspension.

Asia Rugby President Qais al Dhalai stated, “The EXCO’s decision to suspend Sri Lanka Rugby’s membership was made in accordance with Asia Rugby’s Articles and Regulations to maintain our principles of equality, transparency and accountability. I am pleased to hear about the withdrawal of the gazette notification, making it possible for Asia Rugby to lift the suspension.”

Qais further added, “We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka teams back to Asia Rugby competitions.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF "MIDDAY PRIME" - 2023.04.13

Streets of Colombo empty after people return to hometowns for festive season

Streets of Colombo empty after people return to hometowns for festive season

Animal Production & Health Dept to issue clearance certificate for another stock of imported eggs

Animal Production & Health Dept to issue clearance certificate for another stock of imported eggs

Japan, France and India to launch new platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Japan, France and India to launch new platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Derana celebrates Sinhala and Tamil New Year with cleaning workers

Derana celebrates Sinhala and Tamil New Year with cleaning workers

Police warn of increased crimes during festive season

Police warn of increased crimes during festive season

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.13

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.13