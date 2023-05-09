The main suspect, who was arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kalutara on May 06, has told the police that the teen jumped off the window of the hotel room where they were staying in.

Based on a tip-off received by the Kalutara Police, the suspect was arrested early this morning (May 09) In the area of Hikkaduwa. He was identified as a 29-year-old named Danushka Gayan Sahabandu from Isuru Uyana in Kalutara.

After learning that the suspect was planning to come to Ambalangoda to hire a car in the early hours of the day, an undercover police officer posed as the car renter.

The arrest was made by the officers of Kalutara South police led by the OIC.

Rs. 95,000 in cash was also found on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

After he was brought to the Kalutara South police for onward legal proceedings, the 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty to killing her. He told the police that the teenager had jumped off the fifth floor of the hotel building.

In his statement, the suspect further mentioned he was not acquainted with the deceased schoolgirl prior to meeting her on that fateful day and that he was introduced to her by the 22-year-old who was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident.

The naked body of the 16-year-old was found on May 06 near the five-storey hotel building, located next to the railway tracks in Kalutara.

The 29-year-old revealed that he visited the place of the incident along with another young couple and the 16-year-old girl after renting two rooms on the third floor, where they had consumed alcohol.

Later, the young couple (a 19-year-old girl and a 22-year-old youth) had left the hotel premises, however, the suspect had stayed behind with the schoolgirl.

In his statement given to the police, the suspect confessed that they have had no sexual intercourse, despite being intimate with one another.

According to him, the teen, in the interim, had received a call during which she had chided at the caller using foul language.

Soon after that, she had climbed on to the chair next to the window and jumped off the building after which he left the hotel premises in a state of panic, the suspect told the police.

The police said further investigations are underway to ascertain the veracity of the arrestee’s statement.

Meanwhile, the investigators will also look into the mobile phone records of the deceased girl to find out more about the alleged telephone call she received while she was with the suspect.

However, it was revealed that the 22-year-old in custody had discarded the schoolgirl’s mobile phone to the Kalu River soon after her heath.