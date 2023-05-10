Kalutara schoolgirls death: Police permitted to detain main suspect

Kalutara schoolgirls death: Police permitted to detain main suspect

May 10, 2023   12:19 pm

Kalutara Magistrate’s Court has allowed the police to detain the main suspect arrest over the death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kalutara.

Accordingly, the suspect was ordered to be detained for 48 hours for interrogations after being produced before Kalutara chief magistrate Neetha Hemamali Halpandeniya today.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning (May 09) in the area of Hikkaduwa, based on a tip-off received by the Kalutara Police.

The suspect is reportedly a 29-year-old named Danushka Gayan Sahabandu residing in Isuru Uyana, Kalutara.

The case will be called before Kalutara Magistrate’s Court again on May 12.

