Exhibition on iconic SL architect Geoffrey Bawa attracts thousands of people

Exhibition on iconic SL architect Geoffrey Bawa attracts thousands of people

May 12, 2023   10:51 pm

“Geoffrey Bawa: It is Essential To Be There”, the historic seven-week-long exhibition featuring the works of Sri Lanka’s iconic architect the late Geoffrey Bawa, which was held at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi came to an end on 07 May.

According to the National Gallery of Modern Art, more than 28,000 people had visited the exhibition since it was inaugurated on 17 March by the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar, until the date of its closure.  

The exhibition was jointly organized by the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi and the Geoffrey Bawa Trust to mark the 75th anniversary of Indo-Lanka diplomatic relations, which falls this year.

Over 120 documents from the Bawa archives were on display in the exhibition, including a section on unbuilt work and Bawa’s own photographs from his travels. It explored relationships between ideas, drawings, buildings and places, and the different ways in which images were used in Bawa’s practice.

“Geoffrey Bawa: It is Essential To Be There”, the first major exhibition that draws from the archives to look at the Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa’s practice, is the first retrospective exhibition of Bawa’s works to be shown internationally since 2004. Earlier, his work had been exhibited at multiple venues in Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, India, Brazil, Singapore, and Germany.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil pledges to modernize education sector within 10 years (English)

President Ranil pledges to modernize education sector within 10 years (English)

President Ranil pledges to modernize education sector within 10 years (English)

Heavy rains and gusty winds as 'Mocha' intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm (English)

Heavy rains and gusty winds as 'Mocha' intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm (English)

World Bank assesses distributional impact of recent electricity tariff hike (English)

World Bank assesses distributional impact of recent electricity tariff hike (English)

Sabry holds talks with Swedish counterpart on bolstering trade, investments (English)

Sabry holds talks with Swedish counterpart on bolstering trade, investments (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Man confesses to killing young woman for rejecting unwanted advances

Man confesses to killing young woman for rejecting unwanted advances

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.12

CAA conducts special raid in Pettah in search of fraudulent vendors

CAA conducts special raid in Pettah in search of fraudulent vendors