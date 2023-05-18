Large stock of narcotics impounded off Sri Lanka; six arrested

Sri Lankan security forces have intercepted a trawler transporting nearly 125 kilograms of heroin in the high seas off the southern coast of the island.

The hefty consignment of narcotics was taken into custody in a coordinated intelligence operation conducted by the State Intelligence Service and Sri Lanka Navy.

The joint operation also led to the apprehension of six suspects aboard the local multi-day fishing boat.

The drug-carrying vessel and the suspects will be brought ashore to the Colombo Port later today (May 18) for onward legal action.