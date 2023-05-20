Manusha presents Cabinet paper to further increase migrant remittances

May 20, 2023   04:07 pm

Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara has presented another cabinet paper in a bid to further increase migrant remittances.

Accordingly, Nanayakkara requested that those persons who export foreign services from Sri Lanka through direct contracts with foreign clients, and get paid in US Dollars, also be made eligible for the programme under which Sri Lankan migrant workers are allowed to import electric vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister urged those involved in such arrangements to reach out to the Ministry via ministrylife@gmail.com to ‘discuss a mechanism’ in this regard.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved an extension of the said programme, allowing migrant workers to import electric vehicles equivalent to 50% of the value of the remittances they have transmitted to Sri Lanka through official  channels until 23 September 2023.

