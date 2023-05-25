SLBFE raises concerns on increasing foreign employment scams

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has raised concerns on the increasing number of foreign employment scams.

Commenting on the matter at a media briefing in Colombo, SLBFE Deputy General Manager of Training, P. G. G. S. Yapa said that over 1,150 complaints of such scams have been received this year alone.

Comparing statistics from previous years, Yapa revealed that while only 552 such scams were reported in 2021, this figure later rose to 1,337 in 2022, eventually increasing to a staggering figure of 1,156 in the first five months of 2023.

“As per the information gathered through this data, it is evident that these scams easily deceive people now”, he said.