Foreign Ministry categorically rejects allegations against Consular Affairs Division

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ‘categorically’ rejected the allegation levelled in a television news report against the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry clarified that none of its staff members were involved in the alleged practice of exploiting the existing appointment system of the Consular Affairs Division by third parties to authenticate documents.

“It is unacceptable that the appointment system, which has been introduced to ensure an effective and efficient service to the public, is being misused by unscrupulous third party elements for undue financial gains.”

The ministry said it has requested the law enforcement authorities to investigate the alleged activities by these third-party elements.

Document authentication is a one-day service of the Consular Affairs Division for those who visit the Division with prior appointment. The Foreign Ministry explained that a single document is authenticated in 25 minutes or less from the time it is submitted at the Consular Affairs Division’s counter and well over a thousand applicants are served every day.

The Foreign Ministry strongly advised the applicants to submit documents for authentication in person and directly, with prior appointment, to the Consular Affairs Division in Colombo and its Regional Consular offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Matara, Kurunegala and Kandy, instead of using third parties to act on their behalf.

Further, the Foreign Ministry cautioned the members of the public about such unauthorized acts and not to fall prey to their tactics.