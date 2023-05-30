Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today

The government has decided to increase the fuel quotas allocated under the National Fuel Pass QR System with effect from tomorrow (May 31).

Accordingly, the registered taxi three-wheelers will receive 22 litres per week, while other three-wheelers receive 14 per week.

Meanwhile, motorcycles will be allocated a fuel quota of 14 litres per week, while cars will receive a quota of 40 litres per week.

In addition, the prevailing 30-litre fuel quota for vans will be increased to 40 litres from midnight today.

Moreover, the allocated fuel quota of 60 litres for buses will be increased to 125 litres per week, and the quota for lorries will also be boosted to 125 litres.

The increased new fuel quotas will be made available from midnight today (May 30), according to Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.