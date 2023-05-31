The Ministry of Power and Energy today (31 May) signed an agreement with the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) to develop the first floating solar project in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, a grant of USD 5.2 million was extended by KIAT to the sustainable energy authority, in order to develop two floating solar projects of 1 MW each, Minister Kanchan Wijesekera said.

The project, set to be completed in December 2024, will be developed by Korean Engineering Companies on the ‘Chandrika Wewa’ and the ‘Kiri Ibban Wewa’ reservoirs in the Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces, respectively.