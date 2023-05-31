Sri Lankan envoy in Kenya attends ceremonial swearing-in of Nigerias 16th President

Sri Lankan envoy in Kenya attends ceremonial swearing-in of Nigerias 16th President

May 31, 2023   02:36 pm

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Kenya, Kana Kananathan has attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s newly elected President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday (29 May). 

Ambassador Kananathan’s support further strengthens the diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Nigeria, propelling them to unprecedented levels, a statement said. 

A total of 18 Presidents from Africa were in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to witness the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th President of the country. 

With a population exceeding 225 million and holding the highest GDP in Africa, Nigeria stands as a prominent force on the continent. 

Thus, this event signifies a pivotal juncture in Nigeria’s history, as the nation, brimming with potential and economic prowess, embarks on a transformative journey under its visionary leader, the release added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to revive suspended Colombo LRT project (English)

Cabinet nod to revive suspended Colombo LRT project (English)

China will always stand for Sri Lanka's sovereignty and socioeconomic development  Vice Foreign Minister (English)

China will always stand for Sri Lanka's sovereignty and socioeconomic development  Vice Foreign Minister (English)

IMF's Deputy Managing Director to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (English)

IMF's Deputy Managing Director to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (English)

Lumpy Skin Disease cases in cattle rise; vaccines still unavailable in Sri Lanka

Lumpy Skin Disease cases in cattle rise; vaccines still unavailable in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME '- 2023.05.30

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME '- 2023.05.30