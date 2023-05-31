Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Kenya, Kana Kananathan has attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s newly elected President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday (29 May).

Ambassador Kananathan’s support further strengthens the diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Nigeria, propelling them to unprecedented levels, a statement said.

A total of 18 Presidents from Africa were in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to witness the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th President of the country.

With a population exceeding 225 million and holding the highest GDP in Africa, Nigeria stands as a prominent force on the continent.

Thus, this event signifies a pivotal juncture in Nigeria’s history, as the nation, brimming with potential and economic prowess, embarks on a transformative journey under its visionary leader, the release added.