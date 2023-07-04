Litro brings down LP gas prices

Litro Gas Lanka has slashed the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (July 04).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of LP gas now stands below Rs. 3,000 for the first time in months, the chairman of the Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris said addressing a special media briefing this morning.

Revised prices are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 2,982 (reduced by Rs. 204)

5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,198 (reduced by Rs. 83)

2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 561 (reduced by Rs. 37)

This is the fourth consecutive price reduction of LP gas cylinders by the company.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas Company too hinted at a price revision in the future, but no official announcement has been made regarding the matter so far.