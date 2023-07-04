Litro brings down LP gas prices

July 4, 2023   10:38 am

Litro Gas Lanka has slashed the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (July 04).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of LP gas now stands below Rs. 3,000 for the first time in months, the chairman of the Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris said addressing a special media briefing this morning.

Revised prices are as follows:
12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 2,982 (reduced by Rs. 204)
5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,198 (reduced by Rs. 83)
2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 561 (reduced by Rs. 37) 

This is the fourth consecutive price reduction of LP gas cylinders by the company.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas Company too hinted at a price revision in the future, but no official announcement has been made regarding the matter so far.

