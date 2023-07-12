Dates set for 2022 O/L practical exams of aesthetic subjects

The Department of Examinations has announced the dates for the practical tests of aesthetic subjects of the 2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

Accordingly, the practical exams for Music, Dancing and Drama and Theatre will be held from August 02 to August 12, 2023, Exams Commissioner General Amith Jayasundara said.

However, the listening test for Western Music is scheduled to be held on August 06 (Sunday), according to Mr. Jayasundara.

The relevant practical tests will be carried out based on the evaluation methods used in previous years, the Examinations Dept. said.

The department mentioned that the admission cards of school and private applicants sitting for the practical tests would be delivered by post in the near future.

The applicants are advised to contact 1911 – hotline of the Examinations Department or the contact numbers 011 2 784208, 011 2 784537 or 011 2 786616 for any further inquiries.