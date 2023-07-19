AG files objections, seeks dismissal of FR petition filed by ex-PUCSL chairman

The Attorney General on Wednesday (19 July) filed a preliminary objection before the Supreme Court, seeking the dismissal of the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed by a group of persons including the former Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake.

The petitions in question were filed challenging the electrify tariff hike which took place in February.

The case was heard before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court this morning, comprising of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Janak de Silva and Mahinda Samayawardena.

Ratnayake filed the FR petition in March, both in his capacity as an electricity consumer and in the public interest, especially in the interest of those falling within the lowest brackets units of electricity consumed, who are hardest hit by the tariff hike.

He also challenged the process by which the PUCSL approved the tariff hike proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), contrary to established legal procedures.