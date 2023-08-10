Court order issued against planned IUSF protest in Colombo today

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has issued an order preventing a protest march organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) to be kicked off in Colombo today (Aug. 10).

As per the court order, issued against 09 IUSF members including its convenor Withanage Madushan Chandrajith, prohibits them from entering the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, the Prime Minister’s Office, Galle Face Green and several other nearby locations.

The magistrate, barring the protesters from inconveniencing the public officers on duty as well as the members of the public, ordered them to engage in a peaceful demonstration.

The court order, which was handed over in writing to the Colombo Fort police officers , would thus be conveyed to the protesters.

The magistrate issued the order after taking into consideration the facts presented in the B Report submitted by the police detailing the inconveniences faced by the public due to such protests.