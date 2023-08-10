22 arrested during IUSF protest in Colombo

Police have arrested 22 protesters near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, during protest march organised by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), held today (10 Aug).

Police fired water cannons in attempts to disperse IUSF protesters in Kirulapone and near the Viharamahadevi Park earlier today, during a protest march.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Fort and Maligakanda Magistrate’s Courts, preventing IUSF convenor Madushan Chndarajith and eight others from entering or marching in protest on along Deans Road, Kularatna Mawatha, T.B. Jayah Mawatha, Technical Junction, the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, the Prime Minister’s Office, Galle Face Green and several other nearby locations.