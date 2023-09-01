Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka scheduled for 02-03 September has been deferred, the High Commission of India in Colombo confirmed on Friday (Sept. 01).

Accordingly, fresh dates for the visit will be decided later.

Shri Rajnath Singh was slated to visit the island nation tomorrow, to review bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

He was expected to hold talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, during which the entire gamut of India’s defence ties with Sri Lanka were to be reviewed.

The Indian Defence Minister’s visit was set to mark an important landmark in deepening the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations in the defence sphere.