Derana - Lux Film Awards 2023 gets underway

The 8th edition of Derana-Lux Film Awards got underway at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo on Friday evening (Sept. 08) with artistes adding glitz and glamour to the enchanting night.

The ceremony will recognize and celebrate the top talents of Sri Lankan cinema for their outstanding achievements in 2022.

Kalana Gunasekara who starred in the action-packed thriller feature film ‘Night Rider’, Shyam Fernando in the drama film ‘CineMa’ and Tray Hicks in the trilingual period movie ‘Seeds’ are the leading contenders for the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, Gunasekara’s co-star in ‘Night Rider’ Yureni Noshika, Nethmi Roshel who was the female lead in the romantic musical movie ‘Adaraneeya Prarthana’ and Ishanka Jahanvi in the romantic movie ‘Ashawari’ are vying for the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.