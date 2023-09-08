Derana - Lux Film Awards 2023 gets underway

Derana - Lux Film Awards 2023 gets underway

September 8, 2023   08:16 pm

The 8th edition of Derana-Lux Film Awards got underway at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo on Friday evening (Sept. 08) with artistes adding glitz and glamour to the enchanting night.

The ceremony will recognize and celebrate the top talents of Sri Lankan cinema for their outstanding achievements in 2022.

Kalana Gunasekara who starred in the action-packed thriller feature film ‘Night Rider’, Shyam Fernando in the drama film ‘CineMa’ and Tray Hicks in the trilingual period movie ‘Seeds’ are the leading contenders for the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, Gunasekara’s co-star in ‘Night Rider’ Yureni Noshika, Nethmi Roshel who was the female lead in the romantic musical movie ‘Adaraneeya Prarthana’ and Ishanka Jahanvi in the romantic movie ‘Ashawari’ are vying for the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.08

Opposition offers financial assistance to set up gates at unsafe level crossings

Opposition offers financial assistance to set up gates at unsafe level crossings

MP Rasamanickam reveals controversial voice recording related to Pillayan's release

MP Rasamanickam reveals controversial voice recording related to Pillayan's release

Heated debate in parliament on Channa Jayasumana ' s official residence issue

Heated debate in parliament on Channa Jayasumana ' s official residence issue

Govt decided to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries - President Ranil

Govt decided to analyze expenditures of 10 highest-spending ministries - President Ranil

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00