PetroChinas Singaporean subsidiary to supply diesel to Sri Lanka for 4 months

September 26, 2023   01:09 pm

The Singaporean arm of PetroChina International, Asia’s largest oil and gas company, has been awarded a contract to supply four shipments of diesel to Sri Lanka.

Bids were invited for a long-term contract for the purchase of four shipments of diesel for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) over a period of 4 months, from 01 November 2023 to 29 February 2024.

While five bids were received, the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera to award the relevant procurement to PetroChina International (Singapore), upon the recommendation of Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (25 Sep.).

Earlier this month, Singaporean energy company ‘Vitol Asia’ was awarded a procurement contract for the supply of four shipments of Petrol 92 Octane to Sri Lanka for four months, from 21 September 2023 to 21 January 2024.

