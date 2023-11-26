Anjalee Herath crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 11

Anjalee Herath was crowned the winner at the Grand Finale of Derana Dream Star Season 11, held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium on Saturday evening (25 Nov.).

Three contestants, namely Apoorwa Ashawari, Anjalee Herath, and Vidusha Rajaguru vied for the grand prize of the competition at the finals.

Anjalee Herath triumphed as the winner of the competition, while Vidusha Rajaguru was adjudged the first runner-up, and Apoorwa Ashawari the second runner-up, based on SMS votes sent in by viewers.



The highly-anticipated Derana Dream Star Season 11 - Grand Finale got underway at 07:30 p.m. this evening, with the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium thronging with fans and celebrities amidst grandiose festivities.