Iran denies firing missile at Israel
June 24, 2025 02:14 pm
Iranian state media has responded to Israel’s accusations, saying Iran denies reports that it fired a missile at Israel after the ceasefire began.
Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he has ordered the country’s military to respond forcefully to what he said was Iran’s violation of a ceasefire with Israel.
The directive followed an announcement by the military that it had detected missile launches from Iran towards Israel.