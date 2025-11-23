Special guidelines issued for A/L students traveling from Kegalle and Mawanella to Kandy

Students from Kegalle and Mawanella, who are required to sit for the GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examinations at centres located in and around the Kandy city, will be allowed to sit the exam at the nearest examination centre if they face severe difficulties in reaching their assigned centres, Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath has stated.

The District Secretary noted that the option is available only for students who are unable to reach their examination centres using alternative routes by private vehicles and for those who are unable to use the railway transport system.

He further requested all candidates who are able to travel to Kandy to attend their designated examination centres, as each centre has only a limited number of question papers.

Therefore, he emphasized that the nearest school should be used only as a last resort and only by candidates facing significant difficulties.

The District Secretary also stated that a technical report has now been received regarding the location affected by the landslide.

According to the report, the area remains highly unstable.

He added that a rock similar in size to the section that previously fell is still situated at higher grounds and due to the ongoing rainfall, there is a risk of it collapsing onto the road.

District Secretary Jagath M. Herath further stated that the road will not be reopened until this risk has fully diminished.