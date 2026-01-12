Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero urges President to reshuffle Cabinet

The Chairman of the National Movement for the Protection of the Nation, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, has called for a Cabinet reshuffle by removing Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya from the post of Minister of Education.

This request has been made through a memorandum addressed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In the memorandum, the Thero points out that the arbitrary education reforms proposed to be implemented under the leadership of the Prime Minister indicate that the country, its people, and the Buddha Sasana are facing a serious threat under the current government as well.

He further stated that the direct consequences of an ignorant government, which lacks concern for the people and the country, will ultimately cause severe harm to both the nation and the public.

The Thero further noted that the education reforms lack transparency, as no opinions have been sought from Buddhist monks, clergy of other religions, teachers, or education experts.

Accordingly, the memorandum emphasizes that the process adopted to introduce these reforms is fundamentally flawed and therefore lacks validity.

Fulfilling the historical responsibility as a Buddhist monk, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero has expressed his expectation that President Dissanayake, as the Head of State, will take prompt action to protect the country, its people, and the Buddha Sasana from this looming threat, the memorandum further stated.