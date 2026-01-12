Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero urges President to reshuffle Cabinet

Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero urges President to reshuffle Cabinet

January 12, 2026   07:48 am

The Chairman of the National Movement for the Protection of the Nation, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, has called for a Cabinet reshuffle by removing Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya from the post of Minister of Education.

This request has been made through a memorandum addressed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

In the memorandum, the Thero points out that the arbitrary education reforms proposed to be implemented under the leadership of the Prime Minister indicate that the country, its people, and the Buddha Sasana are facing a serious threat under the current government as well.

He further stated that the direct consequences of an ignorant government, which lacks concern for the people and the country, will ultimately cause severe harm to both the nation and the public. 

The Thero further noted that the education reforms lack transparency, as no opinions have been sought from Buddhist monks, clergy of other religions, teachers, or education experts.

Accordingly, the memorandum emphasizes that the process adopted to introduce these reforms is fundamentally flawed and therefore lacks validity.

Fulfilling the historical responsibility as a Buddhist monk, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero has expressed his expectation that President Dissanayake, as the Head of State, will take prompt action to protect the country, its people, and the Buddha Sasana from this looming threat, the memorandum further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Showery conditions across Sri Lanka subsides; A/L Exams to resume tomorrow (English)

Showery conditions across Sri Lanka subsides; A/L Exams to resume tomorrow (English)

Implement education reforms after comprehensive two-year study; Maha Sangha tells PM (English)

Implement education reforms after comprehensive two-year study; Maha Sangha tells PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Opposition parties stage protest against proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition parties stage protest against proposed education reforms (English)