Printing of vehicle number plates to resume within next three months  DMT

Plans are underway to commence printing permanent vehicle number plates within the next three months, the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has announced.

Following a tender process, the process of issuing permanent number plates has been given to a selected institution, which is currently making preliminary arrangements to resume operations.

Accordingly, the Department stated that the printing of vehicle number plates is scheduled to be carried out in conjunction with its main office located in Werahera.

It has been reported that number plates are due to be issued for approximately 400,000 vehicles at present.

The DMT further noted that once the printing process resumes, steps will be taken to issue number plates to the relevant vehicles expeditiously.