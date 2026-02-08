Cabinet to review National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy as CEB restructuring nears completion

February 8, 2026   01:58 pm

A Cabinet paper is expected to be presented tomorrow (09) on the National Electricity Policy and National Electricity Tariff Policy, marking the final phase of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) restructuring.

The Ceylon Electricity Board restructuring program, being implemented in five phases, has successfully completed four stages, including the Master Plan, Annual Electricity Supply Plan, Long-Term Generation Plan, and Long-Term Transmission Development Plan, according to Pubudu Niroshan Hedigallage, the Head of the CEB Transition Task Force.

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to the proposal will formalize the national electricity policy and tariff framework, after which a Gazette notification will be issued to implement the changes and manage the continuation of the CEB. This move will also repeal the Ceylon Electricity Board Act (No. 17 of 1969).

As part of the government’s restructuring decision, the CEB is being divided into four separate entities, each with its own board of directors. Staff assigned to these companies are preparing to coordinate with the boards on operational matters.

Meanwhile, the Gazette notification will also resolve a longstanding dispute concerning voluntary retirements. Over 2,173 CEB employees had applied for the voluntary retirement scheme, but delays in issuing the Gazette had caused significant unrest.

CEB General Manager Engineer K.S.I. Kumar recently informed employees that they could withdraw their retirement applications before 30 January if they wished, with fewer than 20 opting to do so. Subsequently, approval has been granted for 2,153 employees to proceed with voluntary retirement, with arrangements in place to pay their entitled gratuities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power has emphasized that the completion of the CEB restructuring will modernize the electricity sector, improve management efficiency, and ensure smoother operations in the delivery of electricity services nationwide.

