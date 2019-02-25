President visits PNB to inspect Lankas largest ever heroin haul

February 24, 2019   11:19 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena visited the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) today (24) to extend his tribute to the PNB and the Special Task Force (STF) officials for seizing the largest ever heroin haul in Sri Lanka.

The President, appreciating their service, said that constantly he will provide his fullest assistance as well as blessings at every time for this noble mission done for the benefit of the future generation of the country.

During this visit, the President observed the seized heroin stock.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant, Senior DIG M. R. Latheef, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police, C.D. Wickramarathna and the PNB  Director Senior Superintendent of Police T.A.C Dhanapala were present on this occasion.

Later, the President made an observational tour of the PNB and inspected the information regarding past raids conducted by them.

