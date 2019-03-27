Cabinet approval to procure luxury buses for SLTB
The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to procure 37 luxury buses for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) on a lease basis.
The decision has been taken with the intention of expanding the public transportation system and providing quality services for the commuters.
Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga had presented the relevant proposal based on the recommendation of the Standing Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee.