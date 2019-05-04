Public requested to handover illegal swords to nearest police station

May 4, 2019   04:05 pm

Sri Lanka Police requests the public to handover all illegal weapons currently in their possession to the nearest police station today or tomorrow.

People who are in the illegal possession of swords, kris knives and sharp daggers are requested to hand them over to the police.

Extensive cordon and search operations are currently being carried out by Sri Lanka’s security services and the Police across the country continuing in search of terrorists, hideouts, explosives, weapons and other items.

