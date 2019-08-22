Naval and fishing communities warned

-

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times, the Department of Meteorology said.

Issuing a warning, it also said that the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Wind speeds can increase up to 50 kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The department states that temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

For Land Areas:

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matale districts can increase up to 60 kmph at times and the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and heavy rainfall above 100mm are likely at some places.