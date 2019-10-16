PM summoned to PCoI over storing paddy in Mattala

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been requested to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, state resources, and privileges on the 18th of October.

Along with the Prime Minister, Minister Daya Gamage, too, has been summoned to appear before the Commission.

This was in connection with an investigation into the alleged loss to the government during the paddy storage at the Mattala International Airport.

Considering the evidence collected on the case, the Commission has notified the Premier and Minister Gamage to appear before them either on behalf of their own rights or through legal representation.