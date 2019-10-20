Warnings issued for severe lightning and heavy rain

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places, particularly in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura district in the evening or night.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces, stated the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

-Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

-Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

-Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

-Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

-Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

-For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.