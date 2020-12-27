More areas isolated

More areas isolated

December 27, 2020   03:10 pm

-

More areas have been declared as isolated areas with immediate effect, stated the Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

More areas in the Eheliyagoda Assistant Government Agents’ (AGA) Division and the Godakawela AGA Division have been isolated in this manner.

Accordingly, the following areas have been placed under isolation.

Eheliyagoda AGA Division: Minnana, Wilegoda, Yakudagoda, Asgagula North, and Bopaththa

Godakawela AGA Division: Rakwana Town, Rakwana North, Rakwana South, Masimbula, and Kottala

