More arrested for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 34 persons for violating quarantine laws within the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said they have been arrested for not wearing face masks and failure to maintain social distancing.

Accordingly, the total number of individuals arrested since October 30, 2020 for violating quarantine laws is 2,415.

Legal action has reportedly been taken against 2,250 of the arrested persons thus far.