Speaker meets PM on conducting parliament amidst virus risk

January 24, 2021   01:58 pm

Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has called on with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence in Wijerama this morning (January 24).

The Prime Minister and the Speaker have reportedly discussed the commencement of the parliamentary session on February 09, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

They had also discussed the proper conduct of Parliament business while being subjected to health safety guidelines.

