Isolation orders issued to seven more GN divisions

Several more areas will be isolated with immediate effect, says Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Piliyandala area:

• Nampamunuwa Grama Niladhari Division

• Gorakapitiya Grama Niladhari Division

Ambalangoda area:

• Godahena Grama Niladhari Division

• Thalgasgoda Grama Niladhari Division

Dehiattakandiya area:

• Dehiattakandiya Grama Niladhari Division

• Kadirapura Grama Niladhari Division

Kalawana area:

• Hapugoda Grama Niladhari Division