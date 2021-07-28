Sri Lanka reports nearly 1,500 new recoveries from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,499 patients who had been infected with Covid-19 have been discharged after completing recovery, within the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus recoveries in the country to 271,855.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 299,892 total cases of Covid-19 thus far while 23,842 infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile 48 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.