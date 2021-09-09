Another 175 COVID fatalities confirmed in Sri Lanka

Another 175 COVID fatalities confirmed in Sri Lanka

September 9, 2021   07:24 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 175 coronavirus-related deaths for September 08 (yesterday), increasing the official death toll in the country to 10,864.

According to the figures reported by the Department of Government Information today (09)the victims include 96 males and 79 females while only one are below the age of 30.

Thirty-five of the Covid-19 deaths are individuals between the ages of 30-59, and the remaining 139 are persons aged 60 and above.

