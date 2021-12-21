Lanka IOC also announces fuel price hike

Lanka IOC has also decided to increase the fuel prices with effect from today (December 21) mirroring the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s move.

Thereby, the price of 92 Octane Petrol has gone up by Rs. 20 per litre. The new price now stands at Rs. 177 per litre.

The price of Petrol Extra Premium 95 has been increased to Rs. 210.

Meanwhile, the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10 and Super Diesel by Rs. 15. The revised prices are Rs. 121 per litre of Auto Diesel and Rs. 159 per litre of Super Diesel.