Sri Lanka reports another 17 coronavirus deaths

January 28, 2022   07:15 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 17 coronavirus related deaths for January 27, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 15,386.

This figure includes 10 males and 07 female patients while one of the victims is below the age of 30 years. 

Six of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 years while the other 10 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry has also reported another 284 Covid-19 recoveries, pushing the country’s total recoveries to 577,314. 

