Island-wide power cuts to be imposed today

Island-wide power cuts to be imposed today

February 18, 2022   02:44 pm

The electricity supply will be interrupted across the island in two slots today (February 18), says the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The chairman of the electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake stated this addressing a media briefing this afternoon.

Accordingly, one-hour interruptions to the power supply are expected between 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Further, 45-minute power cuts will be imposed between 6.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Views expressed by politicians on the country's economic situation

Views expressed by politicians on the country's economic situation

Views expressed by politicians on the country's economic situation

Nimal Lanza receives threats from Sanath Nishantha?

Nimal Lanza receives threats from Sanath Nishantha?

Chicken farmers facing challenges due to poultry feed shortage

Chicken farmers facing challenges due to poultry feed shortage

Gammanpila requests Finance Minister to remove taxes on fuel

Gammanpila requests Finance Minister to remove taxes on fuel

President declares open renovated Dharmapala Park in Galle

President declares open renovated Dharmapala Park in Galle

Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando acquitted in Easter attack case

Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando acquitted in Easter attack case

Kavinda Jayawardhana says this govt. cannot face the people

Kavinda Jayawardhana says this govt. cannot face the people

Nalinda Jayatissa on the consequences of printing money

Nalinda Jayatissa on the consequences of printing money