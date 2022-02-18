Island-wide power cuts to be imposed today

The electricity supply will be interrupted across the island in two slots today (February 18), says the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The chairman of the electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake stated this addressing a media briefing this afternoon.

Accordingly, one-hour interruptions to the power supply are expected between 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Further, 45-minute power cuts will be imposed between 6.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.