CEBs request for rolling power cuts on Sunday approved

March 26, 2022   07:22 pm

The request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for scheduled power cuts tomorrow (March 27) has been approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Accordingly the areas under the Groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W will experience power cuts of 2 hours between 3.00 pm and 11.00 pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L will be imposed power cuts of 2 hours and 15 minutes between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm and night time power cuts of 1 hour and 15 minutes between 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

