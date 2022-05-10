As a close neighbour, India has reiterated its support for the democracy, stability and economic recovery of Sri Lanka.

The official spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed this in response to media queries on the recent developments on the island nation, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

“As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its (Sri Lanka’s) democracy, stability and economic recovery.”

The spokesperson also recalled that India, in keeping with its Neighbourhood First policy, has extended this year alone support worth over USD 3.5 billion to Sri Lanka to help overcome the ongoing crises.

In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food and medicine, he added.

“India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.”