Payments for two LP gas shipments to be made tomorrow

Litro Gas company says that USD 07 million is to be paid tomorrow for two shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Litro chairman Vijitha Herath said that a vessel carrying 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas is expected to reach the island tomorrow morning (17) while another shipment is to arrive the day after (18).

Payments for consignments will be made tomorrow, he said.

Accordingly, around 80,000 cylinders of domestic LP gas is to be distributed daily starting from Wednesday (May 18), the Litro chairman said.