Body of missing 9-year-old girl from Atulugama found

The body of the nine-year-old girl, reported missing from Atulugama area in Bandaragama since last morning, has been found in a marshland located close to her home.

Her remains were recovered by the residents of the area this evening (May 28).

The girl, named Fatima Ayesha, had gone missing since 10.00 a.m. yesterday. A complaint had been filed with the police after the girl, who went to a nearby shop to buy some food items, did not return home. Footage obtained from a CCTV camera showed the girl leaving the shop after buying food.

The police had deployed four teams in search of the missing girl. It was reported that her father was facing lengthy interrogations over the incident.

The Bandaragama Police, the Crimes Investigation Division of Panadura Police and intelligence officers launched joint probes to locate the missing child.