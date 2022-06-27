Top US officials visiting Sri Lanka meet PM for talks

June 27, 2022   12:42 pm

The visiting high-level delegation of officials representing the US State Department and the Treasury Department met with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a short while ago, for a discussion, the PM’s Office said. 

The delegation including officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of State had arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday morning for a three-day visit. 

Members of the delegation include Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth and Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, who is also the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

The visitors are expected to meet with a wide range of political representatives, economists, and international organizations in Sri Lanka from June 26 - 29, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo says. 

In all their meetings, they will explore the most effective ways for the U.S. to support Sri Lankans in need, Sri Lankans working to resolve the current economic crisis, and Sri Lankans planning for a sustainable and inclusive economy for the future, the U.S. Embassy said further.

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. has announced $120 million in new financing for Sri Lankan small and medium-sized businesses, a $27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis.

The United States also committed $6 million in new grants to provide livelihood assistance to vulnerable populations, and technical assistance on financial reform that will help stabilize the economy.

In the coming months, the U.S. will continue to support Sri Lankans as they revive their economy, combat food insecurity, and promote public health and education, the statement said. 

The United States said it also strongly supports Sri Lanka’s decision to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which can provide the most durable resolution to the present crisis.

