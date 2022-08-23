Energy Minister gives update on fuel cargos

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that another 30,000 metric tonnes of Super Diesel is expected to be unloaded tomorrow (24).

In a fuel update through his official twitter account, the minister said that the second Ural Crude Oil cargo is due to arrive later today.

He said that another Auto Diesel cargo is expected to arrive between August 25-26th and a Petrol (Octane 92) cargo is to arrive on the August 27-29th.

The minister added that the CPC commenced kerosene and Jet Fuel distribution from yesterday.