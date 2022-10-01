Petrol prices slashed from midnight today

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will reduce prices of Petrol 92 Octane and Petrol 95 Octane with effect from midnight today (Oct. 01), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane will be slashed by Rs. 40 and Petrol 95 Octane by Rs. 30.

The revised prices are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 410.00

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 510.00

However, the prices of other petroleum products will remain the same, Minister Wijesekera added.