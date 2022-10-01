Petrol prices slashed from midnight today
October 1, 2022 05:16 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will reduce prices of Petrol 92 Octane and Petrol 95 Octane with effect from midnight today (Oct. 01), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.
Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane will be slashed by Rs. 40 and Petrol 95 Octane by Rs. 30.
The revised prices are as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 410.00
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 510.00
However, the prices of other petroleum products will remain the same, Minister Wijesekera added.