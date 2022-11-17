Drop charges against student leaders: Amnesty International urges Sri Lankan authorities

November 17, 2022   04:00 pm

Amnesty International has urged the Sri Lankan government to drop the terror charges against student activists Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galewewa Siridhamma Thero, who are detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Speaking in this regard, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Researcher, Thyagi Ruwanpathirana said the continued targeted persecution of student leaders in Sri Lanka has a chilling effect on civil society and the right to protest. The baseless terror charges against Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma Thero must be immediately dropped and any extension of the detention order must be stopped, she urged.

The international rights organization stressed that the use of counterterrorism charges against protesters is excessive and disproportionate, yet they have time and again been used by the Sri Lankan authorities against critics and minorities to silence dissent.

“Detaining protesters under counterterrorism charges is a clear violation of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed by the Constitution of Sri Lanka and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Sri Lanka is a state party.”

The international human rights law requires that counterterrorism laws must not be used to criminalize those who either organize or participate in peaceful assemblies, the Amnesty International emphasized.

Renewing its call for Sri Lankan authorities to repeal the PTA, the Amnesty International said it does not meet international human rights standards, and must uphold their already stated commitment to end its use.

“The authorities should immediately review the detention of all those held under the PTA, ensuring adequate access to fair bail hearings. They should also release all protesters facing similar charges that do not meet international standards.”

