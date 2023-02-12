Man locks up magistrate inside house and steals his car

February 12, 2023   09:48 pm

An incident where a person had locked up a magistrate inside a two-storied house and stole the latter’s car has been reported in the Madapatha area of Piliyandala.

The suspect in question had reportedly arrived at the said house pretending to be interested in renting out the magistrate’s house, and had then proceeded to lock up the magistrate within his own house and fled in the car.

Previously, the magistrate had published an advertisement on a website seeking to rent his two-storied house in Madapatha area and according to that the individual in question had come to see the house yesterday (Feb. 12).

However, while the magistrate was showing him the house, the concerned person has locked up the magistrate upstairs and fled away with the car.

Later, the magistrate, who jumped out of the window where he was locked up, had informed the police regarding the incident.

Police have uncovered that the suspect had reached the house in a hired three-wheeler.

Piliyandala Police, Mount Lavinia Crimes Unit together with the Western Province – South Crimes Division are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

